AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

(AP) - After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets have agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the teams have not officially announced the deal.

The 39-year-old Rodgers spent a few days in February contemplating his life and playing future during an isolation retreat in Oregon – while fans and media speculated about what he would decide.

He emerged and deliberated some more before deciding on March 10 he intended to play again — and for the Jets.

And then he and the sports world waited — and waited — for the Packers and Jets to finally complete a deal.

“I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM on March 15.

The Jets sent a contingent that included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California in early March. A few days later, Rodgers decided he wanted to continue his playing career by joining the Jets.

Several weeks of negotiations appeared to be stalled at times, with fans — and the teams — wondering when or if the trade would be completed.

“We’re anxious,” Johnson told reporters at the league’s annual meetings on March 28. “I guess, as we look forward, we’re optimistic. But we have a plan, so we’re willing to stick with our plan. And I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating at this point.”

