29-year-old Menominee County Man sentenced in assault case

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County man was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison on April 21, 2023.

29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder or by Strangulation.

On Jan. 22, 2022, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a 911 dispatch in which a “domestic with strangulation” was reported at W2407 US-2 and 41 in Harris Township.

Deputies located the victim outside her vehicle where she reported that Berger, who was her boyfriend, had woken her from sleeping and choked her around the neck with his hands to the point where she lost consciousness.

As police approached the residence, Berger shot himself in the chin with a 9mm pistol, however, police were able to apprehend him.

Berger was convicted on Feb. 15, 2023 following a jury trial.

“I hope that, in addition to the punishment of Mr. Berger, this sentence will serve as a general deterrent to those who would commit domestic violence crimes in Menominee,” said Jeffery T. Rogg, Menominee County prosecuting attorney.

