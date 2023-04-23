Volunteers pick up trash during Marquette Food Co-op’s annual Earth Day event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County grocery co-op is making streets a little cleaner thanks to an Earth Day event held on Sunday afternoon.

The Marquette Food Co-op held its annual Earth Day cleanup event. It had 16 volunteers pick up trash while others attended a seed bomb workshop.

“I think we just play a bigger role in climate change and it’s important that we are all in the same mindset and same goals of creating a better world,” Marquette Food Co-op Board Member Emily Bateman said.

Bateman says it is important for the Co-op to go beyond just being a grocery store.

“The Co-op is so connected with the community, and I think we have the ability and potential to do so much, and I am glad to see the Co-op doing that,” Bateman said. “It is easy to just be a grocery store and that’s it, but they really prioritize the customers and the people in this community.”

Volunteer Tom Rulseh says he chose to attend Sunday’s event to make his community a better place.

“It is a small thing really, but we wanted to do something that would make Marquette look a little better and going around picking up litter is one way to do that. It is a pretty easy thing to do,” Rulseh said.

Rulseh says he hopes his actions inspire others to make a difference.

“I hope that if someone sees me picking up litter it inspires them not to drop it in the first place that would be ideal,” Rulseh said. “Beyond that maybe it’s just generating some thoughts about what else can I do, what can we do to make the world a better place.”

The organizers of the event say they are looking to bring it back next year and do more community programming at the Co-op in the future.

