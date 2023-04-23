Volunteers pick up trash during Marquette Food Co-op’s annual Earth Day event

Volunteers strike a pose during the annual Earth Day cleanup hosted by the Marquette Food Co-op.
Volunteers strike a pose during the annual Earth Day cleanup hosted by the Marquette Food Co-op.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County grocery co-op is making streets a little cleaner thanks to an Earth Day event held on Sunday afternoon.

The Marquette Food Co-op held its annual Earth Day cleanup event. It had 16 volunteers pick up trash while others attended a seed bomb workshop.

“I think we just play a bigger role in climate change and it’s important that we are all in the same mindset and same goals of creating a better world,” Marquette Food Co-op Board Member Emily Bateman said.

Bateman says it is important for the Co-op to go beyond just being a grocery store.

“The Co-op is so connected with the community, and I think we have the ability and potential to do so much, and I am glad to see the Co-op doing that,” Bateman said. “It is easy to just be a grocery store and that’s it, but they really prioritize the customers and the people in this community.”

Volunteer Tom Rulseh says he chose to attend Sunday’s event to make his community a better place.

“It is a small thing really, but we wanted to do something that would make Marquette look a little better and going around picking up litter is one way to do that. It is a pretty easy thing to do,” Rulseh said.

Rulseh says he hopes his actions inspire others to make a difference.

“I hope that if someone sees me picking up litter it inspires them not to drop it in the first place that would be ideal,” Rulseh said. “Beyond that maybe it’s just generating some thoughts about what else can I do, what can we do to make the world a better place.”

The organizers of the event say they are looking to bring it back next year and do more community programming at the Co-op in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Alger Delta Co-op entrance.
UPDATE: Power restored to more than 500 customers who lost power Friday in Marquette and Alger Counties
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

Latest News

Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to...
Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April
Escanaba community remembers Nacy Gage during funeral on Saturday
Escanaba community remembers Nacy Gage during funeral on Saturday
NMU Students organize 5th annual Coffee Crawl
NMU Students organize 5th annual Coffee Crawl
Michigan State Police reminds everyone to turn in unused prescription medication
Michigan State Police reminds everyone to turn in unused prescription medication