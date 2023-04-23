Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sherriff’s Office said Sunday the body of a man missing since January 13, 2023 was found Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Sheriff Randy Miller stated that just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, two people found a body in a wooded area in the Town of Athelstane in Marinette County. Officers who had been searching the area the same day were called to the area where they found the body, and it was identified as Theodore “Teddy” Egge.

No foul play is suspected, but the case is still under investigation by the Marinette County Sherriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A person named Sami Egge, identifying herself as Theodore Egge’s sister, issued a statement on the Facebook site “Missing Person Theodore Egge III (Teddy)”: “Thank you to all the cilvians, search teams, Sheriff’s, volunteers, family, friends..everyone who has exhausted time, money, and efforts into finding Theodore. The Egge family is beyond greatful for all the help, love, and support we have received durning this time. Not every search was publicized (because they were closed searches with search teams), many showed at the public searches that were publicized, and several went out on their own, on their own time. We appreciate each and everyone of you! Sincerely the family of Theodore Egge (Tedd)”. (Editor’s note: Spelling errors are left unchanged from quoted copy)

The department wants to thank the community members, detectives, deputies, search and rescue groups, and the DNR for all their efforts since January as well as Athelstane, Pound, Silver Cliff, and Brazeau Fire Departments, and BAMSAR (Bay Area Mounted Search and Rescue) for helping in the search on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.