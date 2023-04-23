Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of a Marquette church learned about how to live a healthier lifestyle.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Negaunee Township invited a Upper Peninsula Health Systems emergency room doctor to give a presentation on the health benefits of a blue zone lifestyle. People who live blue zone lifestyles believe eating a plant-based diet can lead to a longer life.

One of the organizers says she hopes everyone walks away with a new perspective.

“I really hope people just come and take a look at a healthy way of eating and a little more of a healthy lifestyle get out and work out a little bit and just find that place where you can find peace,” Event Coordinator Lisa Elzinga said.

The church is hosting another Dinner with the Doctor event on May 21 at 5 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church off US-41 in Negaunee Township.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.