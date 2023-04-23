Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of a Marquette church learned about how to live a healthier lifestyle.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Negaunee Township invited a Upper Peninsula Health Systems emergency room doctor to give a presentation on the health benefits of a blue zone lifestyle. People who live blue zone lifestyles believe eating a plant-based diet can lead to a longer life.

One of the organizers says she hopes everyone walks away with a new perspective.

“I really hope people just come and take a look at a healthy way of eating and a little more of a healthy lifestyle get out and work out a little bit and just find that place where you can find peace,” Event Coordinator Lisa Elzinga said.

The church is hosting another Dinner with the Doctor event on May 21 at 5 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church off US-41 in Negaunee Township.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Alger Delta Co-op entrance.
UPDATE: Power restored to more than 500 customers who lost power Friday in Marquette and Alger Counties
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

Latest News

Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to...
Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April
Volunteers strike a pose during the annual Earth Day cleanup hosted by the Marquette Food Co-op.
Volunteers pick up trash during Marquette Food Co-op’s annual Earth Day event
Escanaba community remembers Nacy Gage during funeral on Saturday
Escanaba community remembers Nacy Gage during funeral on Saturday
NMU Students organize 5th annual Coffee Crawl
NMU Students organize 5th annual Coffee Crawl