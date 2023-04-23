NMU Students organize 5th annual Coffee Crawl

NMU Students purchase tickets for the 5th annual Coffee Crawl.
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Students are teaming up with Marquette coffee shops to support Marquette Women’s Center.

April is Sexual Assault awareness month.

NMU students partnered with coffee shops all over Marquette to put on the fifth annual coffee crawl. Participants in the crawl bought a ticket and went coffee shop hopping.

Anyone who completed the crawl was entered into a raffle to win prizes. Money from the tickets will be donated to the Marquette Women’s Center.

One of the event organizers Kate Gunville said it’s important for NMU students to be involved in the community.

“This is the best way for students to get experience running something and experience in the real world where we have ownership over the whole event,” said Gunville. “We’re not working under anyone. We are all students working together.”

All coffee and prizes are donated by local businesses. The coffee crawl is sponsored by the NMU branch of the Public Relations Student Society of America

The branch will have its last meeting for this semester next week and will resume meetings in the fall.

