Michigan State Police reminds everyone to turn in unused prescription medication

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police branch in Negaunee is reminding everyone to turn in their unused prescription drugs.

On Saturday they had a take-back box available at the Negaunee post. All collected prescription drugs are picked up by the DEA for safe disposal.

Police Sergeant William Crisp said it’s important prescription drugs are brought to the take-back boxes.

“We just create a safe destination for people to drop off their prescription pills, so they don’t end up in the wrong hands,” said Crisp. “Hands of a drug addict or someone for resale.”

If you missed Saturday’s take back, you can still drop off your unused medication during business hours on Monday through Friday.

