Michigan State Police reminds everyone to turn in unused prescription medication

The take back box for drop off in the Negaunee Michigan State Police branch.
The take back box for drop off in the Negaunee Michigan State Police branch.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police branch in Negaunee is reminding everyone to turn in their unused prescription drugs.

On Saturday they had a take-back box available at the Negaunee post. All collected prescription drugs are picked up by the DEA for safe disposal.

Police Sergeant William Crisp said it’s important prescription drugs are brought to the take-back boxes.

“We just create a safe destination for people to drop off their prescription pills, so they don’t end up in the wrong hands,” said Crisp. “Hands of a drug addict or someone for resale.”

If you missed Saturday’s take back, you can still drop off your unused medication during business hours on Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
MGN: Animal Cruelty
Carney man sentenced to jail for animal cruelty
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

Latest News

NMU Students purchase tickets for the 5th annual Coffee Crawl.
NMU Students organize 5th annual Coffee Crawl
Signs guided the runners through the path for the Sisu Shuffle.
UP Health System - Portage hosts Sisu Shuffle
Volunteers met at the Waterfront Pier and then dispersed to clean up streets in Houghton.
Volunteers clean up streets for Houghton’s Earth Day Cleanup
The goal of this event is to connect parents and children with nature.
MARESA hosts Sharing Nature with Children on Earth Day