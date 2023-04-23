M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 is closed over Silver River.(Dave Ellis)
EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - M-26 at the Silver River between Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor is closed.

According to MDOT, the road is closed because the bridge retaining wall failed.

Traffic will be detoured along a posted route on US-41. The closure is west of the western entrance to Brockway Drive, about 10 miles from Copper Harbor.

MDOT says the bridge has had one lane closed since the fall of 2021 due to the deterioration of one of the culvert’s historic stone retaining walls. MDOT bridge inspectors have been closely monitoring the movement of the wall. The retaining wall failed Saturday, compromising the roadway, so MDOT will close the bridge to ensure the safety of the public.

The bridge had been scheduled to close Tuesday to begin work on a $2.9 million MDOT project to remove and replace the bridge this summer. The project and the required closure are expected to last about 10 weeks.

