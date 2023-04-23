Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April

By the start of this upcoming week chances of precipitation will drop with more chances of sun with mild temperatures in the 50s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers mainly east; light winds

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior)

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated light rain and snow especially during the afternoon; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with few to scattered snow showers, then tapering off in the daytime with partly cloudy skies; seasonably cool temperatures

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain brushing west to east in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; breezy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; blustery

>Highs: 40s

