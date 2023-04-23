Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April

Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to end April.
Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to...
Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to end April.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By the start of this upcoming week chances of precipitation will drop with more chances of sun with mild temperatures in the 50s.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map:\> https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers mainly east; light winds

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior)

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated light rain and snow especially during the afternoon; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with few to scattered snow showers, then tapering off in the daytime with partly cloudy skies; seasonably cool temperatures

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain brushing west to east in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; breezy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Alger Delta Co-op entrance.
UPDATE: Power restored to more than 500 customers who lost power Friday in Marquette and Alger Counties
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

Latest News

Temperature trend this week with warmer air by Friday
Snow and rain start the weekend with drier week ahead
Brushes of rain, snow this weekend before drier stretch
Light to moderate rain and snow showers through Sunday before drier and mild stretch next week.
Brushes of rain, snow this weekend before drier stretch
Snow chances increase this afternoon and evening
Rain and snow chances today and this weekend