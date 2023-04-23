Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April
Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to end April.
By the start of this upcoming week chances of precipitation will drop with more chances of sun with mild temperatures in the 50s.
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
MDOT Road Conditions Map:\> https://michigan.gov/drive
NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers mainly east; light winds
>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior)
Monday: Partly sunny with isolated light rain and snow especially during the afternoon; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40s (coolest near Lake Superior)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with few to scattered snow showers, then tapering off in the daytime with partly cloudy skies; seasonably cool temperatures
>Highs: Low to High 40s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; seasonal temperatures
>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain brushing west to east in the afternoon; mild
>Highs: 50
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer
>Highs: 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; breezy and mild
>Highs: 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; blustery
>Highs: 40s
