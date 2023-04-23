Escanaba community remembers Nacy Gage during funeral on Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, April 16th an Escanaba native named Nancy Gage passed away at the age of 64.

Nancy worked at Rampart Emergency Medical Services for more than 40 years. Apart from being a community leader, she was a captain for the PGR Regional Ride and part of the Michigan Bikers Helping Veterans.

Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County Funeral Director, Jeffrey L. Waeghe, knew Nancy for more than 50 years and expressed how she was a very caring person.

“She was always under the radar, and she never wanted to be out in public and take credit for much and she was very instrumental in getting the Honor Flight Organization started,” said Waeghe. “She was on many flights and acted as a medical person with other people on the plane and she was always there and helpful to everyone.”

Waeghe said Nance was also the president of the Eagles Auxiliary 1088 and a Great Lakes Regional President. Waeghe said that Nancy has positively affected so many people’s lives and she will be missed.

