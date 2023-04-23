Dickinson County author will feature artwork in Italy

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County artist will have her artwork on display in Italy this fall.

Mindy Meyers has been creating art since elementary school.

The Iron Mountain artist submitted two pieces of art to an exhibition in Florence, Italy. The embroidery artwork was made in collaboration with another artist in Minnesota.

Meyers said it is an honor to be selected for the exhibition.

”Its a contemporary art and design exhibition that is meant to highlight the newest work that is being made by artists today. It is super exciting because more than 10,000 people come walking through. You have galleries and collectors and interior designers coming through. It is a wonderful place to showcase your artwork and what you are capable of,” Meyers said.

Meyers said this is inspiration that people do not need to live in a big city to achieve their dreams.

The prestigious exhibition is a semi-annual event. Meyers will be in Florence, Italy, from Oct. 19 through 22.

