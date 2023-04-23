Dickinson County author will feature artwork in Italy

Mindy Meyers submitted two pieces of art to an exhibition in Florence, Italy.
Mindy Meyers submitted these pieces of art to an exhibition in Italy.
Mindy Meyers submitted these pieces of art to an exhibition in Italy.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County artist will have her artwork on display in Italy this fall.

Mindy Meyers has been creating art since elementary school.

The Iron Mountain artist submitted two pieces of art to an exhibition in Florence, Italy. The embroidery artwork was made in collaboration with another artist in Minnesota.

Meyers said it is an honor to be selected for the exhibition.

”Its a contemporary art and design exhibition that is meant to highlight the newest work that is being made by artists today. It is super exciting because more than 10,000 people come walking through. You have galleries and collectors and interior designers coming through. It is a wonderful place to showcase your artwork and what you are capable of,” Meyers said.

Meyers said this is inspiration that people do not need to live in a big city to achieve their dreams.

The prestigious exhibition is a semi-annual event. Meyers will be in Florence, Italy, from Oct. 19 through 22.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
Alger Delta Co-op entrance.
UPDATE: Power restored to more than 500 customers who lost power Friday in Marquette and Alger Counties
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

Latest News

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to...
Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April
Volunteers strike a pose during the annual Earth Day cleanup hosted by the Marquette Food Co-op.
Volunteers pick up trash during Marquette Food Co-op’s annual Earth Day event
Escanaba community remembers Nacy Gage during funeral on Saturday
Escanaba community remembers Nacy Gage during funeral on Saturday