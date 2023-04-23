CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system of Greenwood resident Bryan Bunton. (BRYAN BUNTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenwood, Ind. (CNN) - A loud boom Friday night had concerned residents in central Indiana asking questions.

A resident of Greenwood, Indiana, picked up on his home security system what appears to be a bright light flying across the sky, followed by a loud booming sound. A resident in Westfield, Indiana, also caught the sound on his home video system.

A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system. (MARK ZIELES)

Emergency management officials said the sound was likely a sonic boom caused by a meteor.

The explanation lines up with reports from pilots in Kentucky who said they saw a meteor to the north.

The National Weather Service also picked up something that could have been a meteor on its lightning detection system, which has picked up meteorites in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
Alger Delta Co-op entrance.
UPDATE: Power restored to more than 500 customers who lost power Friday in Marquette and Alger Counties
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20
M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom alarms residents in Indiana
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in...
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee