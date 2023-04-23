Au Train 4-H hosts final recycle collection in Chatham

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Au Train 4-H club had its final community recycling collection at the MSU AgBio research facility in Chatham.

4-H volunteer Barb Trombley said the club started 21 years ago because it was something she felt was needed.

“There was no other opportunity in Alger County at the time, so we started doing this twice a year and collected anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 pounds of recyclables each time,” said Trombley.

Trombley said recycling collections like this are important because they keep trash out of landfills, and she said this recycling collection is fulfilling two things at the same time.

“It gives anyone who’s interested in helping with earth day and Making a Difference the day to participate,” said Trombley.

This collection also supports the county fair said 4-H leader Michelle Coleman.

“I focus on recyclables and my club makes crafts for the fair, so I kind of feel like I’m supporting the county fair,” said Coleman. “Also I’m having the kids make crafts and bring them and get ribbons and prizes and money.”

The 4-H club usually raises between $100 and $200 for each collection and hosts this twice a year. One of the young 4-H members, Elyja Perron, said his experience has been nothing but fun.

We get to do all types of fun crafts activities and fundraisers for the fair.” said Perron.

Even though she is retiring, Coleman hopes that the club gets another leader to come on board and fill her position. If you’re interested in 4-H leadership, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.