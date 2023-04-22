Volunteers clean up streets for Houghton’s Earth Day Cleanup

Volunteers met at the Waterfront Pier and then dispersed to clean up streets in Houghton.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw and the city of Houghton are cleaning the streets of Houghton.

Saturday, fifteen volunteers gathered to pick up trash, fix flowerbeds and plant flowers for the Houghton Earth Day Cleanup.

Visit Keweenaw’s Content Manager, Kayleigh White, said this cleanup is to help the city and the environment.

“I think it’s a really great way just to keep our city looking beautiful and pristine because everybody comes to this area,” White said. “We love the nature, and we love all the beautiful things that we see from day to day, but it’s really important that we keep it that way.”

But this wasn’t the only cleanup happening around the Upper Peninsula.

“I’ve seen it kind of snowball into other communities as well,” White said. “I think there’s some other Earth Day cleanups happening in Lake Linden and maybe Calumet too.”

Co-Founder of the Houghton Beautification Committee Julie Waara said there’s still more work to do.

“Next week, we’ll still work on gardens, and next weekend is supposed to be a lot warmer, we’ll still be out here and just get it cleaned up, get the flowers growing,” Waara said. “We planted thousands of tulip bulbs, daffodil bulbs and crocuses.”

Waara said this cleanup is all so people can drive through Houghton and take pride in how it looks.

“We’re making it better and now, when we drive through town, we’ll be happier because of how much better it looks,” Waara said. “Any community can look better and that’s kind of the point of all this. We’ve added gardens and art and that’s what makes people happy and smile and that’s what it’s about.”

White and Waara said they want to bring this Earth Day Cleanup back next year if the weather permits it.

