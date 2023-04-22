UP Health System - Portage hosts Sisu Shuffle

Signs guided the runners through the path for the Sisu Shuffle.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System - Portage is trying to get people outside and active.

More than 200 children, adults and even pets met at the hospital for the Sisu Shuffle. Attendees ran or walked five kilometers on a loop near the hospital. The U.P. Health System has been putting on this event for nearly 20 years.

Community health coordinator for U.P. Health System - Portage, Angela Luskin, said the Sisu Shuffle brings attention to physical health.

“The Sisu Shuffle brings awareness to our community on the importance of physical activity and getting our body moving,” Luskin said. “That is one of our primary goals as well as, improving the health of our community.”

U.P. Health System - Portage is planning the Canal Run for July 15.

Click here to learn more and register.

