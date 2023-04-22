Travel Marquette promotes Respect Marquette County Pledge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette is asking the public to take the Respect Marquette County Pledge.

The pledge asks people to commit to continuously making Marquette County a great place to live. Travel Marquette employees said this pledge is an extension of the Respect Marquette County Club. When you sign the pledge, you will be entered into a drawing to win a $200 gift card to any small local business in Marquette County.

Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler said the staff was inspired to do this last March, and now they are starting to get more people signing the pledge each week.

“We’ve gathered momentum quite a bit and we actually were awarded a collaboration award at one of the governor’s conferences,” said Estler. “Through those efforts and with the season coming up we felt launching the pledge at this point in time was a great effort.”

If you would like to sign the Respect Marquette County Pledge, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.