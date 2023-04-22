‘Soul Shop’ holds faith-based suicide prevention workshop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A South Carolina man offered faith-based suicide prevention training in Marquette on Friday.

Dennis Gillan is a trainer for ‘Soul Shop.’

The group held a workshop at Common Grounds Coffee House Friday afternoon.

The workshop taught religious leaders how to spread suicide awareness in their communities.

Gillan said breaking the mental health stigma is a big hurdle to overcome.

“Sometimes we are afraid to ask for help,” Gillan explained.

He continued, “There is a shame involved. What we are doing is we are going to kick that stigma to the curb. If my pancreas wasn’t working you would all know I have diabetes. Sometimes my brain doesn’t work so well and that’s a mental health issue.”

Gillan added that those in attendance expressed concern with the U.P.’s suicide rate.

Gillan concluded that 14 people out of 100,000 die each year to suicide in Michigan.

