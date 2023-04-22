Snow and rain start the weekend with drier week ahead

Temperature trend this week with warmer air by Friday
Temperature trend this week with warmer air by Friday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
Snow showers will fall in the west with rain in the east throughout Saturday evening that will shift into snowy skies for most of the U.P. by Sunday morning. Sunday will start off with light snow showers but will be on the decline throughout the day. By the start of this upcoming week chances of precipitation will drop with more chances of sun with mild temperatures in the 50s.

MDOT Road Conditions Map> https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light snow showers in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated Low 40s possible

Monday: Partly sunny; cooler air with isolated snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Wednesday: Sunny skies continue; slightly warmer air

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny; increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 50

