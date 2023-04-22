Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash

WARNING BLEEPED PROFANITY: Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter / Chris Stevens, @SBOTTONE/Twitter/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a fuel truck who died in a fiery crash atop a major highway bridge in Connecticut has been identified as Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington.

State police released the driver’s name Friday evening, hours after the crash sent a huge column of black smoke pouring into the sky and closed part of the bridge for hours.

Several other people sustained injuries but none were life-threatening, officials said.

State police said a passenger vehicle blew a tire and came to a stop on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The fuel truck slammed into the parked car from behind, causing the truck to roll over and erupt into flames that swallowed both vehicles, according to the state police accident report.

Officials said the truck spilled about 2,200 gallons (8,340 liters) of home heating oil, some of it flowing into the Thames River, which separates New London and Groton. Environmental crews worked to contain the spill.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
MGN: Animal Cruelty
Carney man sentenced to jail for animal cruelty
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

Latest News

The goal of this event is to connect parents and children with nature.
MARESA hosts Sharing Nature with Children on Earth Day
The Gichigami Bonsai Guild has been partnering with the NMU Foundation to collect trees located...
Gichigami Bonsai Guild repurposed plants at former Marquette hospital
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say