NMU’S new Outdoor Recreation master’s program hosts roundtable discussion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU has launched a new online Master of Science program called Administration of Outdoor Recreation and Nature-Based Tourism.

On Friday the program invited five outdoor professionals to a round table discussion with staff and students about the outdoor recreation industry. Administration of Outdoor Recreation and Nature-Based Tourism Director Scott Jordan said this meeting was full of opportunities.

“A lot of the conversations, rightfully so, in Michigan about outdoor recreation have to do with manufacturing and mobility,” said Jordan. “It’s basically the wheelhouse of what our degrees teach, and it brings some attention to how people use outdoor recreation and what they are doing out there.”

Jordan also said outdoor recreation is an integral part of the U.P. economy. The event’s Keynote Speaker Mark Gasta Came all the way from the University of Colorado to break down the role outdoor recreation plays in the U.P.

Gasta said Yoopers need to continue taking care of parks and trails if we want to continue seeing economic success.

“We need to do outdoor recreation in a way that’s sustainable because the outdoors is our product and if we don’t preserve it and conserve it, ultimately, we have no product,” said Gasta.

One of the students in this program, Neil Flavin, said he’s learned so many things about how to manage outdoor recreation.

“We’ve done a lot of physiology and basically developing critical thinking skills and the ability to adapt to different situations that our door recreation might throw at you,” said Flavin.

Those at the meeting said one main takeaway is the importance of supporting the industry workers and donating to parks and trails.

