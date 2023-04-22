NMU’S new Outdoor Recreation master’s program hosts roundtable discussion

NMU Administration of Outdoor Recreation and Nature Based Tourism Master of Science program...
NMU Administration of Outdoor Recreation and Nature Based Tourism Master of Science program having round table discussion at the Northern Center.(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU has launched a new online Master of Science program called Administration of Outdoor Recreation and Nature-Based Tourism.

On Friday the program invited five outdoor professionals to a round table discussion with staff and students about the outdoor recreation industry. Administration of Outdoor Recreation and Nature-Based Tourism Director Scott Jordan said this meeting was full of opportunities.

“A lot of the conversations, rightfully so, in Michigan about outdoor recreation have to do with manufacturing and mobility,” said Jordan. “It’s basically the wheelhouse of what our degrees teach, and it brings some attention to how people use outdoor recreation and what they are doing out there.”

Jordan also said outdoor recreation is an integral part of the U.P. economy. The event’s Keynote Speaker Mark Gasta Came all the way from the University of Colorado to break down the role outdoor recreation plays in the U.P.

Gasta said Yoopers need to continue taking care of parks and trails if we want to continue seeing economic success.

“We need to do outdoor recreation in a way that’s sustainable because the outdoors is our product and if we don’t preserve it and conserve it, ultimately, we have no product,” said Gasta.

One of the students in this program, Neil Flavin, said he’s learned so many things about how to manage outdoor recreation.

“We’ve done a lot of physiology and basically developing critical thinking skills and the ability to adapt to different situations that our door recreation might throw at you,” said Flavin.

Those at the meeting said one main takeaway is the importance of supporting the industry workers and donating to parks and trails.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
Fire Station Cannabis company has products that you can see and smell before you purchase.
Marijuana dispensaries in the UP prepare for 420
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration

Latest News

The Respect Marquette County Pledge.
Travel Marquette promotes Respect Marquette County Pledge
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
The Artists posing with the Principal in front of Birchview Elementary School's new mural.
Birchview Elementary unveils new mural
Scouting for Food sign at Super One Foods in Marquette
UP Boy Scouts collect for local food pantries