Melting snow causes softened trails

By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is an important time for the protection efforts of U.P. trails.

Trails are especially vulnerable due to the melting snow the area is experiencing. It can cause the trails to be easily damaged by hiking and biking. People should refrain from using a trail if there are deep tracks on it.

Downwind Sports’ Co-Owner Jeff Stasser said all trail users should be especially careful during spring due to the effort it takes to maintain them.

“They’re maintained by volunteers for the most part, and so much effort is put into making the trails that we have here in the county. Trying to protect them and take care of them is a really important thing,” said Stasser.

The trails are normally dry by mid-May. Stasser encourages you to be mindful until that time.

