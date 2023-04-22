MARESA hosts Sharing Nature with Children on Earth Day

The goal of this event is to connect parents and children with nature.
The goal of this event is to connect parents and children with nature.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The fifth annual Sharing Nature with Children event took place on Earth Day this year.

Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) hosts this event to encourage a connection between children and the natural world.

Held at Lakenenland, there was a seed planting station, a group story, and fishing with homemade fishing poles. There was also facepainting, where the children chose their favorite animal or aspect of nature to paint on their face.

MARESA Great Start Collaborative director said they would like to remove the disconnect that many children feel with nature.

“It’s just really healthy for everyone to go outside, and to step away from the screens,” said Angela Miller-Porter MARESA Great Start Collaborative director. “To step away from the fast-paced nature of our culture and to step into the peace of wild things and have fun.”

Miller-Porter said this was a collaborative effort put on for the good of the children.

