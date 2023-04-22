Gichigami Bonsai Guild repurposed plants at former Marquette hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plants were repurposed from the former Marquette General Hospital in honor of Earth Day.

The Gichigami Bonsai Guild partnered with the NMU Foundation to collect trees located on the former hospital grounds. Once the trees were dug up, they were taken to the homes of members of the Guild.

NMU Foundation executive director of business engagement and economic development said it was great to work with them and they were glad to bring about a positive outcome for the community.

The Guild co-founder said that they didn’t want to see anything wasted, and the NMU Foundation was willing to help.

“There was some great potential here to be used as bonsai material,” said Marc Weinrick, Gichigami Bonsai Guild founding member. “We didn’t want to see it just end up in the woodchipper or landfill, so we reached out to them as a club and got the ball rolling. [We were] trying to find a way that we could collect some of that material and upcycle it, give it a new life.”

The Gichigami Bonsai Guild has monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Thursdays at the Arts and Culture Center in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.