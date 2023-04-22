CVS Health Report coins ‘Silver Tsunami’

The CVS Health Report has coined the term ‘Silver Tsunami’ to represent the aging of the baby...
The CVS Health Report has coined the term ‘Silver Tsunami’ to represent the aging of the baby boomer generation.(WGEM)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN. (WLUC) - The CVS Health Report has coined the term ‘Silver Tsunami’ to represent the aging of the baby boomer generation.

According to CVS Health Report, people ages 65 and over are more active and engaged in their health than previous generations. The report states that roughly 1 in 5 Americans are projected to be 65 or older by 2030. The report states that the ‘Silver Tsunami’ comes with unique benefits and challenges.

Mark Stiglitz, Chief Medicare Officer/Aetna Medicare Solutions said these generations tend to ‘age in place,’ meaning they prefer to stay home rather than using nursing homes.

“It points to a need to invest in things like retail primary care and in home care,” said Stiglitz. “You’re going to have to see about a 20% increase in physicians and nurses that are practicing in the home to meet the needs of this aging population.”

The healthcare industry has seen this increase coming, so they’ve tried to create additional avenues for people to get their care. Stiglitz says the health industry is already making strides to prepare for the coming ‘Silver Tsunami.’

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Fire Station Cannabis company has products that you can see and smell before you purchase.
Marijuana dispensaries in the UP prepare for 420
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive

Latest News

People should refrain from using a trail if there are deep tracks on it.
Melting snow causes softened trails
Courage Inc. to host community fundraiser
Courage Inc. to host community fundraiser
Courage Incorporated is hosting their first community fundraiser.
Courage Inc. to host community fundraiser
Travel Marquette promotes Respect Marquette County Pledge
Travel Marquette promotes Respect Marquette County Pledge