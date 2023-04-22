CVS Health Report coins ‘Silver Tsunami’

UPPER MICHIGAN. (WLUC) - The CVS Health Report has coined the term ‘Silver Tsunami’ to represent the aging of the baby boomer generation.

According to CVS Health Report, people ages 65 and over are more active and engaged in their health than previous generations. The report states that roughly 1 in 5 Americans are projected to be 65 or older by 2030. The report states that the ‘Silver Tsunami’ comes with unique benefits and challenges.

Mark Stiglitz, Chief Medicare Officer/Aetna Medicare Solutions said these generations tend to ‘age in place,’ meaning they prefer to stay home rather than using nursing homes.

“It points to a need to invest in things like retail primary care and in home care,” said Stiglitz. “You’re going to have to see about a 20% increase in physicians and nurses that are practicing in the home to meet the needs of this aging population.”

The healthcare industry has seen this increase coming, so they’ve tried to create additional avenues for people to get their care. Stiglitz says the health industry is already making strides to prepare for the coming ‘Silver Tsunami.’

