Courage Inc. to host community fundraiser

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Courage Incorporated is hosting their first community fundraiser.

Tickets are $10 at the door. This includes a Pasquali’s pizza buffet and a door prize ticket. Courage Inc executive director says there will be over $5,000 of giveaways, including a sailing package from U.P. Sailing Company.

Courage Inc. is a local nonprofit that is designed to get people into the outdoors.

“We help people with physical disabilities, veterans with disabilities, and people living with chronic or terminal illness,” said Erik Conradson, Courage Inc. executive director. “We provide them with a free adventure based in camping. We take them fishing, canoe and kayaking, boating, hiking, ice fishing, and anything they want to do that is outdoor related.”

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Pasquali’s in Negaunee.

