Courage Inc. to host community fundraiser

Courage Inc executive director says there will be over $5,000 of giveaways, including a sailing package from U.P. Sailing Company.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Courage Incorporated is hosting their first community fundraiser.

Tickets are $10 at the door. This includes a Pasquali’s pizza buffet and a door prize ticket. Courage Inc executive director says there will be over $5,000 of giveaways, including a sailing package from U.P. Sailing Company.

Courage Inc. is a local nonprofit that is designed to get people into the outdoors.

“We help people with physical disabilities, veterans with disabilities, and people living with chronic or terminal illness,” said Erik Conradson, Courage Inc. executive director. “We provide them with a free adventure based in camping. We take them fishing, canoe and kayaking, boating, hiking, ice fishing, and anything they want to do that is outdoor related.”

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Pasquali’s in Negaunee.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Fire Station Cannabis company has products that you can see and smell before you purchase.
Marijuana dispensaries in the UP prepare for 420
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive

Latest News

The CVS Health Report has coined the term ‘Silver Tsunami’ to represent the aging of the baby...
CVS Health Report coins ‘Silver Tsunami’
People should refrain from using a trail if there are deep tracks on it.
Melting snow causes softened trails
Courage Inc. to host community fundraiser
Courage Inc. to host community fundraiser
Travel Marquette promotes Respect Marquette County Pledge
Travel Marquette promotes Respect Marquette County Pledge