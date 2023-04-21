Whitmer to give update Friday afternoon on UP flooding, emergency response

Flooding caused by runoff from the Michigamme River in South Republic, April 19, 2023.
Flooding caused by runoff from the Michigamme River in South Republic, April 19, 2023.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
(WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to give an update Friday afternoon on flooding and damage in Upper Michigan.

The governor has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. eastern time.

We play to carry it live on TV6 and FOX UP, our Facebook page, on UpperMichigansSource.com, the TV6 and FOX UP Mobile News App and the TV6+ streaming app.

Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Houghton and Gogebic Counties last Friday. She also activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday morning. The Michigan State Police say Ontonagon, Baraga, and Marquette Counties have declared local emergencies and are expected to be added to the state declaration in the coming days.

If you can’t watch Friday afternoon’s news conference live, we will have a full recap for you on all of your TV6 evening newscasts and right here on UpperMichigansSource.com.

Recent rapid snowmelt has caused flooding and damage across central and western portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Water is affecting roads, bridges, utilities, and other infrastructure. Businesses and homeowners are also reporting damage across the region.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

