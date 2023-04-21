UP Boy Scouts collect for local food pantries

Scouting for Food sign at Super One Foods in Marquette
Scouting for Food sign at Super One Foods in Marquette(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past week, boy scouts in the U.P. have been placing flyers on doorknobs with information about the 35th annual Scouting for Food drive.

The scouts are collecting nonperishable food items Saturday morning from places that got flyers. All collected items will go to food pantries in the communities they were collected from.

Boy Scout District Director Patrick O’Brian says that drives like this are an important part of scouting.

“Scouting for Food is a national community service project that scouts do across the nation,” says O’Brian. “It’s important that scouts learn about giving back to the community.”

All donations must be left outside by 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

If you did not receive information but still want to donate, there is a collection box at Super One Foods in Marquette. People also can deliver the food to a local pantry themselves on behalf of Scouting for Food.

