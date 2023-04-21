Rain and snow chances today and this weekend

The next couple of days will bring chances of rain and snow in some areas leading into this weekend. The first round of snow is set for Friday afternoon in the western counties and is expected to linger throughout today. By Saturday snow chances stick in the west but chances of rain rise in the eastern counties Saturday afternoon and evening. But calmer conditions are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow and rain showers

>Highs: Low to High 40s; isolated Low 50s in southern counties

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate snow in the west with rain showers in the east

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; lingering snow showers in the morning but taper off

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy; mild and calm conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 40s; Low 50s possible

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny; calm and mild

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

