Prisoner mistakenly released, able to walk out of jail with cellmate’s belongings

Washington state authorities say they are looking for a convict who was accidentally released from prison. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office in Washington is looking for a prisoner who was released by mistake earlier this week.

KPTV reports that inmate Brian Francisco Roman, 26, escaped prison on Monday after impersonating a cellmate who was scheduled to be released.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer went to get an inmate scheduled for release and found everyone in the cell asleep.

When the officer called for the inmate, Roman claimed to be the prisoner being released.

Authorities said Roman received the other inmate’s property upon being discharged that included clothing, keys and a wallet that contained identification and a debit card.

Roman’s mistaken release was noticed when corrections officers were questioned by the prisoner who was scheduled to be let out.

The sheriff’s office said Roman was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for the 26-year-old. He is facing charges of escape, forgery, and theft.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
The students were prompted after Tim Routheaux's suspensions to stage a sit-in in the school's...
Ontonagon High School students object to athletic director resignation agreement at board meeting
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

A nameplate is displayed outside the legislative office of Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain...
Tennessee Republican lawmaker resigns after ethics violation
This booking photo shows Robert Louis Singletary.
Man accused of shooting 3, including 6-year-old, turns himself in to Florida authorities
Showers, thunderstorms subside through early Friday before another round spreads later in the...
Rain, t-storms dwindling to ‘irie’ weather vibes before showers ramp up Friday afternoon
42 new members joined, bringing the school's society count to about 90, and according to the...
Houghton High School students join National Honor Society in induction ceremony
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell