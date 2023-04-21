Ore Dock Brewing Co. breaks ground on beer garden

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery broke ground on its expansion project this week.

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. is building a beer garden. The first phase of the expansion was completed last fall with the abatement of contamination at the building site and the installation of an accessible patio and updated ramp off the northwest corner of the Ore Dock Community Space.

Phase two started Monday when the brewery demolished the building next door. Rebuilding the building at 114 S. Front St. is expected to take about a year.

The Ore Dock says the completed project will add to the vibrancy of Downtown Marquette.

“We love our little corner of the downtown here,” said Andrea Pernsteiner, Ore Dock Brewing Co. president. “We enjoy all of the neighboring businesses and all the vibrancy that’s happening. We really do feel like this will add to that.”

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. hopes to start the third phase of the project, transforming the Trestle Corridor into an urban greenspace, next spring.

