Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.(Emergent Biosolutions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Narcan nasal spray is working to lower the cost of the life-saving product.

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.

Its goal is to match the price that government agencies, nonprofits and first responders pay for the product, which is used to quickly treat opioid overdoses.

The wholesale price is $125.

Pricing for over-the-counter Narcan will be left to individual retailers.

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by late summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Fire Station Cannabis company has products that you can see and smell before you purchase.
Marijuana dispensaries in the UP prepare for 420
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.
Infectious disease professor explains how Blastomycosis impacts the human body

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden to sign order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
‘Clean it UP’ and celebrate Earth Day with TV6
Mancave Dave's booth at Bay-Con.
Bay-Con Strikes Back fundraising for student groups
A health program is handing out free, sterile supplies, such as needles and crackpipes, to...
Health program provides free needles, pipes in California