More than 500 Alger-Delta Co-Op Electric customers experiencing outage Friday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 500 Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric customers experienced an unplanned outage Friday afternoon.

According to the outage map on ADCE’s website, 515 customers in Eastern Marquette County and 41 customers in Western Alger County were without power as of 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

ADCE’s General Manager Mike Furmanski told TV6 that crews are on site investigating the cause of the outage.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

