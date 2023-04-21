Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee woman was sentenced to prison in Menominee County Circuit Court on Thursday for Possession of Methamphetamine.

34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, arising out of two separate incidents.

Frenzel plead guilty to the charges on February 22, 2023.

The first incident happened on Nov. 19, 2020 when the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) seized an ‘eight ball’ of meth, a drug scale, and $645 dollars.

The second incident occurred on Dec. 10, 2020 when MPD Officer Derek Weaver discovered baggies containing 2.11g, .52g and .36g of meth during a traffic stop.

