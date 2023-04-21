Menominee man sentenced to prison for operating a meth lab

(wabi)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison in Menominee County Circuit Court on Thursday for operating a methamphetamine lab.

59-year-old Jeffery Allen Blunk was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years in prison for one count of Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory involving Methamphetamine.

Blunk plead guilty to the charge on December 20, 2022.

The case began on July 21, 2020 when the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) received an anonymous tip of a possible meth lab at 3400 10th Street, Lot #100 in a Menominee trailer park.

The tip source told detectives that Blunk was the occupant of the trailer home and was “cooking” methamphetamine there.

Investigation showed that Blunk made 18 separate purchases, totaling 47.28 grams of pseudoephedrine. other “precursor ingredients”, and components used in a method of manufacturing meth.

A search warrant was executed on August 25, 2020, the meth lab was discovered, and Blunk was arrested.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Fire Station Cannabis company has products that you can see and smell before you purchase.
Marijuana dispensaries in the UP prepare for 420
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.
Infectious disease professor explains how Blastomycosis impacts the human body

Latest News

A rendering of the Ore Dock Brewing Co.'s expansion project
Ore Dock Brewing Co. breaks ground on beer garden
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Escanaba Billerud Mill workers, visitors climb to 104; 13 are hospitalized
Players de Noc to present ‘Circus Olympus’
Players de Noc to present ‘Circus Olympus’
Ishpeming High Schools performs Mamma Mia musical
Ishpeming High Schools performs Mamma Mia musical
Marquette Golf Club clubhouse opens with limited hours
Marquette Golf Club clubhouse opens with limited hours