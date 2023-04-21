Menominee man sentenced to prison for operating a meth lab

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison in Menominee County Circuit Court on Thursday for operating a methamphetamine lab.

59-year-old Jeffery Allen Blunk was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years in prison for one count of Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory involving Methamphetamine.

Blunk plead guilty to the charge on December 20, 2022.

The case began on July 21, 2020 when the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) received an anonymous tip of a possible meth lab at 3400 10th Street, Lot #100 in a Menominee trailer park.

The tip source told detectives that Blunk was the occupant of the trailer home and was “cooking” methamphetamine there.

Investigation showed that Blunk made 18 separate purchases, totaling 47.28 grams of pseudoephedrine. other “precursor ingredients”, and components used in a method of manufacturing meth.

A search warrant was executed on August 25, 2020, the meth lab was discovered, and Blunk was arrested.

