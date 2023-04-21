Marquette Choral Society prepares for Spring Concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is kicking off Spring with a concert full of fun and surprises. The concert is the finale of a semester of work by NMU students. This year you’ll notice an Earth Day theme both in the music and in the program of events.

Marquette Choral Society Director Erin Colwitz joined TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson on the Morning News to chat about all the fun, work and getting to those final performances.

There are two performances scheduled for Kaufman Auditorium. The first is Saturday, April 29 at 7:30pm, the second is Sunday, April 30 at 3:00pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to tickets.nmu.edu

