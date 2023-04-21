Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said it cited 9 individuals for possession of THC products and/or drug paraphernalia in the 24-hour period of 4/20.

The Marinette County Sheriff announced the citations alongside a photo of the department’s K9 Sander and a table full of THC products Friday.

The department said all 9 were cited and released, although Lt. Barry Degnitz said, “The amount of THC products pictured on the Facebook page is clearly enough to arrest and lodge the people for possession of THC with intent to deliver.”

Degnitz explained that Marinette County Deputies have the discretion to issue a county ordinance citations, refer the matter to the District Attorney for criminal charges, or arrest and lodge people in jail. A Marinette County Ordinance Citation for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia is $263.50.

According to Lieutenant Barry Degnitz, the number of people cited “appears to be a little elevated” compared to citations for THC possession dates outside of the marijuana holiday. He said the sheriff’s office did not place any extra emphasis on marijuana regulation because of the date.

The possession and sale of marijuana and THC products is currently illegal in Wisconsin. However, GOP lawmakers in the state are now working to build support for a medical cannabis program that could win bipartisan backing.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed full legalization of marijuana in his state budget, an idea that Republicans vowed to reject. Last year, a Republican-authored bill creating a medical marijuana program received a public hearing on April 20, the first time any such bill made it that far in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

