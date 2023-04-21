‘It’s a fun, beautiful environment’: Chenier’s Greenhouse opens next Thursday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chenier’s Greenhouse team is planting baby plants to get ready to open Chenier’s Greenhouse.

“To prepare for opening day, it’s always getting the front full retail greenhouses nice and organized, making sure we’re putting the best product up,” said Nick Chenier, co-owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

This is the 48th year of Chenier’s and Nick’s 5th year as co-owner, but this is the first year with his wife, Abbey, working full time.

With thousands of flowers spread across 23 greenhouses and 65,000 square feet, Chenier’s is ready for this season, opening next Thursday.

“We do a ton of different custom containers and flowerpots for Mother’s Day gifts. They’re great because you can give them to mom for Mother’s Day and they’ll last all summer long as opposed to a flower that will last one to two weeks,” said Chenier.

Chenier’s has 20 workers at both the Gladstone and Norway locations. Nick Chenier says they enjoy working together.

“We always make this greenhouse working experience a fun culture. We definitely work hard but we have fun while we’re doing it. It’s a fun, beautiful environment to work in,” said Chenier.

With two locations, one on County Road 426 in Gladstone and the other along US-2 in Norway, Chenier is hoping to reach more of the U.P. with his product.

“This industry is always evolving with different breeding, so it’s good to bring the best genetics to the customers for the ultimate performance,” said Chenier.

Once the greenhouses open, hours are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. through June.

