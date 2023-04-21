Home Builders Association of UP connecting flood victims to contractors

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. (HBA UP) is connecting flood victims with contractors to help repair damages incurred during the flooding.

The HBA UP is working on getting a list of contractors to help with issues caused by flooding, including water-damaged basements, plumbing, HVAC and electrical matters.

The list will continue to be updated as more contractors become available.

The association encourages those affected to email info@upbuilders.org with their request or fill out a form to find a builder at www.upbuilders.org.

