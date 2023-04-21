First National Bank and Trust of Iron River makes donation to West Iron County Schools

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Iron River branch of First National Bank & Trust announced a donation to the West Iron County School District.

According to a press release from the bank, Community Bank President Ryan Meske presented the donation check for $7,825.24 dollars to Kevin Schmutzler, superintendent of West Iron County Schools.

“WICS truly appreciates the recent check received from First National Bank & Trust,” said Schmutzler.

“We will use this for enhancing our resources and supports for our students,” Schmutzler added.

The donation is the first of what will be a quarterly donation commitment made by First National Bank & Trust to the school system.

First National Bank & Trust’s Iron River Branch is located at 901 Riverside Plaza, Iron River, and can be reached at 906-265-5163 or online at www.fnbironriver.com.

