‘Clean it UP’ and celebrate Earth Day with TV6

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earth Day is coming up this Sunday, April 23 and TV6 wants to see what you’re doing to keep our planet clean, safe, and preserved for all to enjoy.

Last week, while on a walk, TV6′s own Elizabeth Peterson noticed ample amounts of strewn garbage on the beach on Little Presque Isle in Marquette County. After posting the photos of the leftover litter on the TV6 Facebook page, it became clear that the carelessness of others not only upset our staff but also the community.

TV6 is sending a call-to-action in honor of Earth Day.

If you’re outdoors and see trash or debris in a place it shouldn’t be, pick it up, snap a photo, and tell us how you made a difference for a chance to win TV6 swag.

Now through April, 27, you can submit your photos below to show us how you’re contributing to protecting our earth.

