Celebrate Earth Day with the Marquette County Conservation District

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow is Earth Day and there are many ways to celebrate.

You could start by picking up trash at your favorite park, examining your daily practices, and making simple changes.

Being a steward of the environment isn’t about striving for perfection, but leading a more sustainable lifestyle.

Elise Desjarlais of the Marquette County Conservation District joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today to share ways you can show more love to the Earth.

Now, back to Earth Day.

Desjarlais says to think about Earth Day as a check-in for your goals and look for ways you can incorporate more sustainable practices into your routines.

One small, but major, change you can make is planting more native species.

Invasive and non-native species can be pretty to look at, but they’re not great for pollinators.

Alternatively, there are native plants that may be poisonous to humans, but excellent for the environment.

Desjarlais quizzes Tia and Elizabeth on their knowledge of native and invasive species.

You can celebrate Earth Day with the MCCD in a couple of ways!

It’s hosting a seed start and swap workshop at the Marquette Township Hall from 11:00 to 1:00 on Earth Day.

Plus, the Landmark Inn is donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the MCCD.

If you have any questions about native or invasive species or wildflower planting, call the Marquette County Conservation District at (906) 226-8871 or email at mqtcondist@gmail.com.

