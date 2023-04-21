Carney man sentenced to jail for animal cruelty

MGN: Animal Cruelty
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Carney man arrested for animal abandonment and cruelty was sentenced in Menominee County Circuit Court Thursday.

31-year-old Brian Lee Stewart was sentenced to 7 months in jail for the charge of Animals-Abandoning/Cruelty to 4 to 10 animals. He plead guilty to that charge in December 2022.

The case began in October 2020 when a USPS mail carrier made a report of abandoned dogs at N12889 P-1 Road in Holmes Township.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Ashby found four hound mix dogs in kennels outside an abandoned residence. According to court documents, the kennels were full of feces and had no food or water in them.

The dogs had a hard time walking, open sores, and toenails so long they started to curl.

The dogs were taken to to the Menominee County Animal Shelter where they were diagnosed as severely malnourished.

Stewart was identified as the owner through collars and tags that contained his contact information. Court documents state that he admitted to Deputy Ashby that “it’s all my fault” and that he cleaned the kennels “once a month”.

Stewart also stated that he should have surrendered the dogs a “long time ago”.

In court, Stewart was also placed on three years’ probation and is barred from having any pets during the term of his probation. He is also ordered to perform 120 hours of community service.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

