Brushes of rain, snow this weekend before drier stretch

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map> https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

A nearly stationary low pressure system over Minnesota’s Arrowhead Low and cold front over the Ohio Valley combine to brush the U.P. with light to moderate rain and snow this weekend. Snowfall from a trace to 6″ possible through early Monday, with higher amounts possible in the Keweenaw peninsula and highlands west.

A dry stretch follows next week, with daytime temperatures ranging around the seasonal average.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain and snow

>Highs: 20s/30s (coldest interior west/central)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated light snow tapering off in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated snow; cool

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday through Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.