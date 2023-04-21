Birchview Elementary unveils new mural

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming students teamed up with local artists to encourage peers to “show their power.”

Birchview Elementary unveiled its new mural today on the wall of its gymnasium. The mural was painted by the Artists in Excellence group, which includes professional artists, art teachers and art students from Marquette, Ishpeming and Negaunee high schools.

Birchview’s principal Matthew Byce said the mural embodies the school’s core values.

“Our acronym is POWER, which also stands for: positive attitude, observe safety, work hard, expect excellence, and respect all. Those are a lot of our core values,” said Byce. “Another one of our core values is telling our students that we love them each and every day.”

Byce says he would be excited to work with Artists in Excellence in the future.

