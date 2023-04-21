Bay-Con Strikes Back fundraising for student groups
The 2nd annual Bay-Con pop culture convention is happening April 22 at Bay College in Escanaba
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay-Con is making its return to Bay College, and it’s bigger than last year.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the JHUC to take an early look at the set-up.
Director of Student Life Dave Laur says over 100 vendors will be featured at this year’s event.
Come dressed in your best cosplay! Laura Palmgren is emceeing a cosplay competition at 1:00 p.m.
Bay-Con is free to attend, but there’s a suggested donation of $2 for people 10 and up.
Proceeds benefit the student groups on campus.
Laur and Palmgren run through the day’s schedule of events.
Bay-Con is happening on April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Joseph Heirman University Center in room 952.
