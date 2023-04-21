500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers

Hundreds of people showed up to the burial for an unaccompanied veteran at Rock Island National Cemetery on Thursday. (Source: KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – Hundreds of people showed up to the burial of an unaccompanied veteran on Thursday.

An unaccompanied veteran is one who has no known family or next of kin.

The burial of David Craig Yoder, 64, was held at Rock Island National Cemetery, located in Illinois along the Iowa border.

Yoder was born on May 29, 1959, and died on Feb. 2, 2023. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1979, and his rank was Private First Class.

Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.

Foster Cremation Services owner and retired veteran Bryan Foster said he nearly shed a tear at seeing the massive turnout.

“I thought we would probably have 25 people, but to have this many people show up for this celebration for Yoder, it was an honor,” Foster said.

Rock Island National Cemetery was established in 1863. Today, it is the final resting place of veterans who served in the Civil War, Mexican War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Escanaba Billerud mill from the water.
Billerud addresses blastomycosis concerns, explains what’s next
Fire Station Cannabis company has products that you can see and smell before you purchase.
Marijuana dispensaries in the UP prepare for 420
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration

Latest News

Alger Delta Co-op entrance.
More than 500 Alger-Delta Co-Op Electric customers experiencing outage Friday
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
Light to moderate rain and snow showers through Sunday before drier and mild stretch next week.
Brushes of rain, snow this weekend before drier stretch