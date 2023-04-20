“We’re not powerful individually, but we’re powerful together”: NMU students march for climate action

Students gathered around the wildcat statue on the Northern Michigan University campus to march...
Students gathered around the wildcat statue on the Northern Michigan University campus to march for climate action.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students gathered around the wildcat statue on the Northern Michigan University campus to march for climate action.

A march organizer said the group was advocating for NMU to phase out current investments in the fossil fuel industry and reinvest in more ethical and reusable ways. Students are hoping NMU will commit to net neutrality sooner than 2050 and make greater commitments to sustainability on campus.

Molly Miller, a march organizer, said they wanted to show NMU that students care about climate change.

“We’re not powerful individually, but we’re powerful together,” said Miller.

“I’m hoping that the administration will consider our cause more if they see that more students are supporting divestment in particular, but also climate action in general. We just need to prove that this is an emergency and that we’re going to keep on them and keep reminding them if they’re not treating this like an emergency,” added Miller.

The students finished the march at the Cohodas Building, where they left messages in chalk at the entrance for NMU administration to see.

