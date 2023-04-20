Velodrome Coffee hosts ‘4/20 Bash and Latte Art Throwdown’

Barista shows off her latte art
Barista shows off her latte art(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. Coffee Shop celebrated 4/20 with a bash.

Velodrome Coffee in downtown Ishpeming teamed up with Melo Cannabis to host a Latte Art Throwdown.

Baristas steamed their own milk and poured the best latte art they could.

Pours were judged on contrast, symmetry and complexity by a panel of judges.

One Velodrome said the event brought people together for a good time.

“Coffee’s really great,” said Andrew Beckley, Velodrome Coffee Company barista. “It’s a really big social thing, especially in college towns. It’s just fun for people to get their hands on and try it out and get some new experience.”

At the 4/20 Bash, there was also live music from Ramble Tamble, a screening of ‘Reefer Madness’ and exclusive deals at Melo.

