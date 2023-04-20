Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school

Police have charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School. (WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina.

The first happened Monday in a classroom, and video of it was posted to social media.

Xaviera Steele, a substitute teacher, was charged with simple assault. The student was charged with simple assault through a juvenile petition.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The video appeared to show the student confronting the teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. Steele was allegedly on top of the student in the video.

The teacher was released on a written promise to appear in court.

“Mrs. Steele is an employee of Kelly Services, which is a contracted vendor that provides substitutes for Nash County Public Schools,” the school system said in a statement. “Her eligibility to continue employment will be determined by the outcome of the pending investigation.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
The students were prompted after Tim Routheaux's suspensions to stage a sit-in in the school's...
Ontonagon High School students object to athletic director resignation agreement at board meeting
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Iron Mountain police car.
Iron Mountain Police Department disputes allegations of lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, discrimination

Latest News

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19,...
North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care
Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
Brad Austin stopped by the TV6 Morning News
Celebrating Earth Day with Recycle 906
Cove Boutique Owner Jordan Mattarella stands on the steps of her Downtown Marquette shop.
New Downtown Marquette boutique hopes to bridge creative expression with community connection
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, convenes a House Judiciary Committee Field...
Appeals court halts House interview with ex-Trump prosecutor