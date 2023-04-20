A system brings a wintry mix followed by thundershowers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A slow-moving system is bringing a wintry mix this morning. This transitions to rain and thundershowers by mid-morning. Then, scattered showers and thundershowers will be around during the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50- .80″. This additional moisture will cause more flooding in some areas. Cooler air filters in by Saturday triggering lake-effect snow and rain. The pattern becomes drier next week.

Today: Breezy with a wintry mix followed by rain and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers during the later afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s west, low 50s east

Saturday: Lake effect snow west and rain east

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s

