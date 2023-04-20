A system brings a wintry mix followed by thundershowers
A slow-moving system is bringing a wintry mix this morning. This transitions to rain and thundershowers by mid-morning. Then, scattered showers and thundershowers will be around during the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50- .80″. This additional moisture will cause more flooding in some areas. Cooler air filters in by Saturday triggering lake-effect snow and rain. The pattern becomes drier next week.
Today: Breezy with a wintry mix followed by rain and thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers during the later afternoon
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s west, low 50s east
Saturday: Lake effect snow west and rain east
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.